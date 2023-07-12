Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street narrows focus on major inflation report: Live updates

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were close to flat Tuesday night as investors looked toward the first potentially pivotal inflation report slated for release this week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 37 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures traded near flat. Investors are eyeing the June consumer price index reading due before the bell Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate the closely followed inflation indicator will rise 0.3% from May and 3.1% on an annualized basis.

