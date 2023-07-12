Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Buy Buy Baby stores set to shutter as Go Global’s deal to save chain falls apart at eleventh hour

July 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Buy Buy Baby’s stores are set to disappear after a last ditch effort to save the chain and keep the business alive fell apart, CNBC has learned.  Brand management firm Go Global Retail, which owns children’s apparel company Janie and Jack, was eager to buy the beloved Bed Bath & Beyond chain and keep it running, but ultimately couldn’t reach an agreement on valuation.

