Bank of America fined $150 million for consumer abuses including fake accounts, bogus fees

July 12, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, engaged in deceptive practices that hurt hundreds of thousands of its customers in recent years, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Tuesday. The bank charged multiple $35 overdraft fees for the same transaction, failed to properly issue rewards to credit card users and signed up customers for card accounts without their consent, the CFPB said in a statement.

