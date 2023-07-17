Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

FTC loses appeals court bid to temporarily block Microsoft-Activision deal

July 17, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In a victory for Microsoft, the U.S. Appeals Court for the 9th Circuit late on Friday denied the Federal Trade Commission’s motion to temporarily stop Microsoft from closing its $68.7 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. Microsoft is still working to resolve concerns about the transaction from the United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority. The two companies have been looking to close the deal by tomorrow.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway cuts Activision stake as Microsoft deal inches closer
  2. Stock futures inch lower ahead of busy earnings day: Live updates
  3. BlackRock names Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser to board
  4. Ripple says U.S. banks will want to use XRP cryptocurrency after partial victory in SEC fight
  5. U.S. lawmakers extend social media investigation to Meta’s Threads

Search


Categories