Dimon says private equity giants are ‘dancing in the streets’ over tougher bank rules

July 17, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase executives warned Friday that tougher regulations in the wake of a trio of bank failures this year would raise costs for consumers and businesses, while forcing lenders to exit some businesses entirely. When asked by Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo about the impact of changes proposed by Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr in a speech earlier this week, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said that other financial players could end up winners.

