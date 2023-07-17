(CNBC) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is also CTO and executive chairman of Twitter, said early Saturday morning that cash flow remains negative at the social media company because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue coupled with “heavy debt.” “Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” Musk wrote in response to a tweet.
Elon Musk says Twitter cash flow is negative due to ad revenue declines, ‘heavy debt’
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.