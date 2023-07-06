Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

10-year Treasury yield jumps as traders absorb Fed meeting minutes

July 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose Wednesday as markets reopened after the Fourth of July holiday and investors absorbed the release of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes. The benchmark 10-year Treasury rose by more than 7 basis points to 3.932%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was little changed at 4.942%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

