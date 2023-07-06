(CNBC) Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading following a losing session on Wall Street. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 27 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100futures hovered around the flat line. JetBlue Airways shares inched lower in extended trading after the company announced it would end its partnership in the northeast U.S. with American Airlines to focus on Spirit Airlines. American shares moved slightly lower, while Spirit added about 2%.
Stock futures are flat on Wednesday evening: Live updates
