Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed sees more rate hikes ahead, but at a slower pace, meeting minutes show

July 6, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Almost all Federal Reserve officials at their June meeting indicated further tightening is likely, if at a slower pace than the rapid-fire rate increases that had characterized monetary policy since early 2022, according to minutes released Wednesday. Policymakers decided against a rate rise amid concerns over economic growth, even though most members think further hikes are on the way.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. GM second-quarter sales increase 18.8% as supply chain stabilizes
  2. AI-loving hedge fund CIO not keen on chatbot stock-picking
  3. Hedge fund confidence falls on macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns
  4. Fed sees more rate hikes ahead, but at a slower pace, meeting minutes show
  5. 10-year Treasury yield jumps as traders absorb Fed meeting minutes

Search


Categories