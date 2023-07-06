(CNBC) Almost all Federal Reserve officials at their June meeting indicated further tightening is likely, if at a slower pace than the rapid-fire rate increases that had characterized monetary policy since early 2022, according to minutes released Wednesday. Policymakers decided against a rate rise amid concerns over economic growth, even though most members think further hikes are on the way.
