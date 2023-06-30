Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed as investors await key inflation data: Live updates

June 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. equity futures were little changed on Thursday evening as investors awaited the latest data on personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched lower by 26 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures ticked lower by 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were just above the flat line. In Thursday’s regular trading, the Dow jumped nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, with help from major bank names.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. SEC Charges Police Chief, Four Others in Connection with Insider Trading Before Pharmaceutical Merger
  2. Nike posts first earnings miss in three years as lower margins hit sports apparel giant
  3. Stock futures are little changed as investors await key inflation data: Live updates
  4. Fidelity joins the rush for a bitcoin ETF, following BlackRock, Ark Invest and others
  5. Former Pfizer employee charged with insider trading on unreleased Covid pill data

Search


Categories