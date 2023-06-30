(CNBC) U.S. equity futures were little changed on Thursday evening as investors awaited the latest data on personal consumption expenditures, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched lower by 26 points, or 0.08%. S&P 500 futures ticked lower by 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 futures were just above the flat line. In Thursday’s regular trading, the Dow jumped nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, with help from major bank names.

To read this article: