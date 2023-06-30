(CNBC) Nike missed on earnings Thursday for the first time in three years, as the retailer reported lower margins that weighed on profits during its fiscal fourth quarter. Shares dropped more than 4% in extended trading. The stock has fallen about 3% this year. Earnings per share: 66 cents vs. 67 cents expected Revenue: $12.83 billion vs. $12.59 billion expected.
