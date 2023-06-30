Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nike posts first earnings miss in three years as lower margins hit sports apparel giant

June 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Nike missed on earnings Thursday for the first time in three years, as the retailer reported lower margins that weighed on profits during its fiscal fourth quarter. Shares dropped more than 4% in extended trading. The stock has fallen about 3% this year. Earnings per share: 66 cents vs. 67 cents expected Revenue: $12.83 billion vs. $12.59 billion expected.

