Fidelity joins the rush for a bitcoin ETF, following BlackRock, Ark Invest and others

June 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Asset management giant Fidelity Investments is again trying to launch a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, according to a Thursday filing. The move comes two weeks after BlackRock filed for a spot bitcoin ETF, which has long been opposed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other firms appear to have taken BlackRock’s filing as a sign that the SEC’s stance could soon change. Since then, WisdomTree, VanEck and Invesco have taken the initial steps toward their own funds.

