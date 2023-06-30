(CNBC) Federal authorities charged a former Pfizer employee and his close friend Thursday with illegally trading shares based on non-public trial results on the pharmaceutical company’s Covid antiviral pill Paxlovid. The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission both announced respective insider trading charges against Amit Dagar, Pfizer’s senior statistical programming lead at the time of the trades, and his friend Atul Bhiwapurkar. Dagar, who helped manage and analyze Paxlovid clinical trial data, and Bhiwapurkar “participated in an insider trading scheme to reap illicit profits from options trading based on inside information.”

