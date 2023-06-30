Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Compliance chief at Chinese fintech company stole girlfriend’s insider info to trade VMware, tech stocks

June 30, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The compliance chief at a Chinese payment processor was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and New York federal prosecutors with violating insider trading laws after sneaking onto his girlfriend’s computer to view meetings between investment bankers and companies. Steven Teixeira, who served as chief compliance officer for the U.S. arm of China’s LianLian Global, pleaded guilty to the federal charges under a cooperation agreement.

