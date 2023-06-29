Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Federal Reserve says 23 biggest banks weathered severe recession scenario in stress test

June 29, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) All 23 of the U.S. banks included in the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test weathered a severe recession scenario while continuing to lend to consumers and corporations, the regulator said Wednesday. The banks were able to maintain minimum capital levels, despite $541 billion in projected losses for the group, while continuing to provide credit to the economy in the hypothetical recession

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Federal Reserve says 23 biggest banks weathered severe recession scenario in stress test
  2. 3AC liquidators seeking $1.3bn from hedge fund's founders
  3. Odey AM in talks with SW Mitchell over transfer of Kelton funds
  4. New York activist Saba Capital holds major stake in VG1 fund
  5. Justice Department charges 78 people with $2.5 billion in health-care fraud

Search


Categories