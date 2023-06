(CNBC) U.S. stock futures were roughly flat after the Federal Reserve skipped a rate hike at its meeting that ended Wednesday, but signaled two more rate hikes may still be in store later this year. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 2 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.07% and 0.11%, respectively.

