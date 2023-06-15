Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Diablo IV crosses $666 million in sales in five days, a record for Activision’s Blizzard

June 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Activision Blizzard’s new Diablo video game broke $666 million in global sales in the span of five days, the company said Wednesday. Diablo IV, which launched June 6, has become Activision subsidiary Blizzard Entertainment’s fastest-selling game ever, the company added. The record-breaking sales provide some solace as the company faces a pending battle

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fed holds off on rate hike, but says two more are coming later this year
  2. Fed recap: Breaking down the market’s reaction to the Fed’s pause and all of Powell’s key comments
  3. Oracle hits record after 50% surge in 2023, defying tech struggles
  4. Stock futures are little changed after Fed skips rate hike but indicates more ahead: Live updates
  5. Diablo IV crosses $666 million in sales in five days, a record for Activision’s Blizzard

Search


Categories