(CNBC) Activision Blizzard’s new Diablo video game broke $666 million in global sales in the span of five days, the company said Wednesday. Diablo IV, which launched June 6, has become Activision subsidiary Blizzard Entertainment’s fastest-selling game ever, the company added. The record-breaking sales provide some solace as the company faces a pending battle
Diablo IV crosses $666 million in sales in five days, a record for Activision’s Blizzard
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.