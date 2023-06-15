Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Oracle hits record after 50% surge in 2023, defying tech struggles

June 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Oracle is having a moment. For years, the database software developer lagged behind tech rivals in building cloud technology that met the demands of the modern-day enterprise. But that’s changing, and Wall Street is quite pleased with what it sees from Larry Ellison’s 46-year-old company. Oracle shares climbed 4.8% on Wednesday to $122.24, closing at a record for a fifth straight day and the eighth time this month.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fed holds off on rate hike, but says two more are coming later this year
  2. Fed recap: Breaking down the market’s reaction to the Fed’s pause and all of Powell’s key comments
  3. Oracle hits record after 50% surge in 2023, defying tech struggles
  4. Stock futures are little changed after Fed skips rate hike but indicates more ahead: Live updates
  5. Diablo IV crosses $666 million in sales in five days, a record for Activision’s Blizzard

Search


Categories