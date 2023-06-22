Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Crypto firm Ripple gets in-principle payments license in Singapore

June 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Blockchain company Ripple said Thursday it received in-principle regulatory approval to operate in Singapore, in a rare moment of good news for the cryptocurrency industry globally as it faces tightening policy back home in the United States. Ripple said that it was granted in-principle approval of a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the country’s central bank.

