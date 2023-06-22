Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google accuses Microsoft of unfair practices in Azure cloud unit

June 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Google, which has spent years defending itself against claims of monopolistic behavior across the U.S. and Europe, is going public with its own complaint of anti-competitive practices by longtime rival Microsoft. In a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday, Google alleged Microsoft uses unfair licensing terms to “lock in clients” to exert control over the cloud-computing market.

