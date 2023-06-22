Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell expects more Fed rate hikes ahead as inflation fight ‘has a long way to go’

June 22, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday affirmed that more interest rate increases are likely ahead until additional progress is made on bringing down inflation. Speaking a week after Federal Open Market Committee officials decided for the first time in more than a year not to push rates higher, the central bank leader indicated that the move likely was just a brief respite rather than an indication that the Fed is done hiking.

