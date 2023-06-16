Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

BlackRock files for spot bitcoin ETF, with Coinbase as a crypto custodian

June 16, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Asset management giant BlackRock took the first steps Thursday to launch a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, which has long been a point of contention between crypto advocates and federal regulators. The firm filed an application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the iShares Bitcoin Trust. If approved, the ETF would allow easy access for investors to get exposure to crypto in a product from one of Wall Street’s largest companies.

