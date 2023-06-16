(CNBC) Microsoft shares climbed to a record Thursday after analysts at JPMorgan Chase touted the software maker’s growth prospects in artificial intelligence. The stock rose 3.2% to close at $348.10, topping its prior all-time high reached in November 2021, the same month the Nasdaq peaked. U.S. indexes enjoyed a broad rally, following the Federal Reserve’s announcement Wednesday that it would hold off on increasing interest rates.

