Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed holds off on rate hike, but says two more are coming later this year

June 15, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided against what would have been an 11th consecutive interest rate increase as it measures what the impacts have been from the previous 10. But the decision by the Federal Open Market Committee to hold off on a hike at this two-day meeting came with a projection that another two quarter percentage point moves are on the way before the end of the year.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Fed holds off on rate hike, but says two more are coming later this year
  2. Fed recap: Breaking down the market’s reaction to the Fed’s pause and all of Powell’s key comments
  3. Oracle hits record after 50% surge in 2023, defying tech struggles
  4. Stock futures are little changed after Fed skips rate hike but indicates more ahead: Live updates
  5. Diablo IV crosses $666 million in sales in five days, a record for Activision’s Blizzard

Search


Categories