(CNBC) The Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided against what would have been an 11th consecutive interest rate increase as it measures what the impacts have been from the previous 10. But the decision by the Federal Open Market Committee to hold off on a hike at this two-day meeting came with a projection that another two quarter percentage point moves are on the way before the end of the year.
Fed holds off on rate hike, but says two more are coming later this year
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.