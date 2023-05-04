(CNBC) Google CEO Sundar Pichai received a hefty pay raise last year, making him one of the highest-paid CEOs in America. Last week, his company announced the authorization of a $70 billion stock buyback. Meanwhile, Google parent Alphabet has been aggressively cutting costs, including the elimination of 12,000 jobs, in response to slowing revenue growth.
Google employees complain about CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay raise as cost cuts hit rest of the company
