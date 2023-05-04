Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google employees complain about CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay raise as cost cuts hit rest of the company

May 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Google CEO Sundar Pichai received a hefty pay raise last year, making him one of the highest-paid CEOs in America. Last week, his company announced the authorization of a $70 billion stock buyback. Meanwhile, Google parent Alphabet has been aggressively cutting costs, including the elimination of 12,000 jobs, in response to slowing revenue growth.

