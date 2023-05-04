Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple expected to announce $90 billion in buybacks and dividends when it reports earnings

May 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) When Apple reports quarterly earnings on Thursday, the results are expected to be somewhat muted — the company already guided investors to a 5% revenue decline due largely to decreases in Mac and iPad sales. But Apple will still remind investors of its mammoth size and market power, as the company uses its fiscal second-quarter report to tell investors how much the board has authorized it to spend on share buybacks and dividends

