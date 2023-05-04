Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Fed recap: Here are Chair Powell’s market-moving comments after the latest rate hike

May 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, bringing the benchmark funds rate to 5% to 5.25%. In its post-meeting statement, the central bank appeared to soften its language on future rate increases, removing a line on “additional policy firming.” In his press conference, however, Chair Jerome Powell noted that the policy-setting committee thinks it will take time for inflation to come down and it would not be appropriate to cut rates.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. S&P 500 futures slip after the Federal Reserve hikes rates, bank contagion fears return: Live updates
  2. Fed recap: Here are Chair Powell’s market-moving comments after the latest rate hike
  3. Google employees complain about CEO Sundar Pichai’s pay raise as cost cuts hit rest of the company
  4. Apple expected to announce $90 billion in buybacks and dividends when it reports earnings
  5. PacWest falls more than 50% after hours on report bank is considering strategic options

Search


Categories