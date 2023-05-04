Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 futures slip after the Federal Reserve hikes rates, bank contagion fears return: Live updates

May 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures fell after the Federal Reserve hiked rates by another 25 basis points and investors’ fears of contagion in the regional bank space returned. Futures linked to the broad-market index slipped 0.2%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 88 points, or 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures traded near the flat line, up 0.06%.

