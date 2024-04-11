(CNBC) Macy’s on Wednesday said it settled its proxy fight with investor Arkhouse, appointing two of the firm’s nominees to its 15-person board. Ric Clark and Rick Markee will join Macy’s board effective immediately. They’ll be part of the committee that’s in charge of overseeing and evaluating Arkhouse’s bid to take the department store private and making recommendations to the board on its acquisition proposal.

