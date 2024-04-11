Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Macy’s settles proxy fight with activist Arkhouse, adds two of the firm’s nominees as directors

April 11, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Macy’s on Wednesday said it settled its proxy fight with investor Arkhouse, appointing two of the firm’s nominees to its 15-person board. Ric Clark and Rick Markee will join Macy’s board effective immediately. They’ll be part of the committee that’s in charge of overseeing and evaluating Arkhouse’s bid to take the department store private and making recommendations to the board on its acquisition proposal.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street awaits bank earnings: Live updates
  2. Brevan Howard’s crypto fund up 35% in Q1
  3. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried appeals fraud conviction, 25-year prison sentence
  4. JPMorgan Chase is set to report first-quarter earnings — here’s what the Street expects
  5. The upcoming bitcoin halving is different from others before it. Here’s what investors need to know

Search


Categories