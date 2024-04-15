Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumble amid Middle East tensions

April 15, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) The cryptocurrency market suffered heavy selling overnight Saturday amid an unprecedented Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel. Bitcoin was down some 8% late on Saturday evening as U.S. officials confirmed the attack was taking place. Digital coins were some of the only risk assets trading over the weekend and the fall was seen as an initial reaction to the escalation of Middle East tensions.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Dow futures rebound from worst week of 2024 even as traders brace for Israel response to Iran attack: Live updates
  2. South Korea ordered to pay US hedge fund $32m over Samsung merger
  3. Apple valuation draws hedge fund attention
  4. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumble amid Middle East tensions
  5. Surging inflation fears sent markets tumbling and Fed officials scrambling

Search


Categories