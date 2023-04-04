Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Tesla shares drop after deliveries report raises investor concern that more price cuts are coming

April 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Tesla shares closed down 6% on Monday after the company’s quarterly deliveries report led some investors to worry that more price cuts will be needed to drive sales, eating into margins. Tesla reported first-quarter deliveries of 422,875 electric vehicles and production of 440,808 cars. The record numbers represented 4% growth in deliveries.

