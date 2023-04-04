(CNBC) Google’s finance chief Ruth Porat recently said in a rare companywide email that the company is making cuts to employee services. “These are big, multi-year efforts,” Porat said in an email titled: “Our company-wide OKR on durable savings.” Google said it’s cutting back on fitness classes, staplers, tape and the frequency of laptop replacements for employees.
