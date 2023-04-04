Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Google to cut down on employee laptops, services and staplers for ‘multi-year’ savings

April 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Google’s finance chief Ruth Porat recently said in a rare companywide email that the company is making cuts to employee services. “These are big, multi-year efforts,” Porat said in an email titled: “Our company-wide OKR on durable savings.” Google said it’s cutting back on fitness classes, staplers, tape and the frequency of laptop replacements for employees.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Merrill Lynch to Pay $9.5-Million for Failing to Disclose Foreign Exchange Fees to Clients
  2. Stock futures inch lower Tuesday morning: Live updates
  3. Virgin Orbit files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S
  4. Dogecoin jumps more than 30% after Musk changes Twitter logo to image of shiba inu
  5. McDonald’s closes corporate offices as it lays off hundreds of workers

Search


Categories