(CNBC) McDonald’s is closing its U.S. corporate offices Monday through Wednesday as the company lays off hundreds of workers, a person familiar with the matter told CNBC. CEO Chris Kempczinski announced in January that the company would be cutting jobs as part of a broader corporate restructuring. McDonald’s told employees that they’ll be notified virtually, starting Monday and ending Wednesday, if they’re affected by the cuts.
