Dogecoin jumps more than 30% after Musk changes Twitter logo to image of shiba inu

April 4, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Niche cryptocurrency dogecoin spiked more than 30% on Monday after Twitter CEO Elon Musk replaced the blue bird on his company’s website with an image of a shiba inu, the digital coin’s logo. Attorneys for Twitter and Musk have asked a federal judge to toss out a $258 billion lawsuit from 2022that accused the billionaire of manipulating dogecoin’s price and driving it up over 36,000%.

