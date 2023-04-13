Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

JPMorgan wealth CEO Erdoes says bank knew of Epstein sex accusations in 2006, USVI alleges

(CNBC) JPMorgan Chase was aware in 2006 of accusations that disgraced former financier Jeffrey Epstein paid to have underaged girls brought to his home, according to the latest allegations in a high-profile legal case. A filing released Wednesday as part of a lawsuit begun last year by the U.S. Virgin Islands contained fresh revelations about internal discussions at the biggest U.S. bank by assets tied to Epstein.

