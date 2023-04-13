Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Alibaba shares tumble after SoftBank reportedly sells most of its stake

April 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Alibaba shares dropped nearly 3% in after-hours trading after regulatory files revealed that SoftBank has sold a majority of its stake in the company. SoftBank has sold roughly $7.2 billion worth of shares in the Chinese ecommerce giant via prepaid forward contracts, according to an analysis of the corporate filings by The Financial Times, published on Wednesday.

