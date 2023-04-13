Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Apple reportedly nixes iPhone 15 button upgrade, sending supplier stock down 12%

April 13, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Apple supplier Cirrus Logic’s shares fell about 12% early afternoon Wednesday after a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro won’t use Cirrus’ haptic touch technology as heavily as initially expected. Cirrus’ technology and parts help power Apple’s haptic touch systems, which have been used to replace physical buttons, like the home button on some iPhones, with touch-sensitive buttons that mimic the way a button push feels.

