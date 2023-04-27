Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Chinese retailers helped lift Meta’s first-quarter sales in a tough online advertising market

April 27, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Meta can thank Chinese retailers for helping lift the company’s first-quarter sales after three consecutive quarters of revenue declines. As chief financial officer Susan Li told analysts during the earnings call, the social networking giant “saw acceleration among advertisers in China targeting users and other markets, which we believe was due in part to dropping shipping costs and easing Covid lockdown for those advertisers.”

