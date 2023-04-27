Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

First Republic’s dramatic slide continues, stock falls nearly 30% as bank looks for rescue deal

April 27, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) First Republic’s stock sank again on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on a potential rescue deal for the troubled regional bank. The bank’s shares dropped more than 29% on Wednesday, extending losses of nearly 50% on Tuesday. The stock has fallen more than 90% year to date and hit an all-time low Wednesday, being halted multiple times for volatility.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge funds down 0.46% in March, says SS&C GlobeOp
  2. Citadel founder Griffin tops 'financial titans' rich list
  3. Nasdaq 100 futures rise Wednesday night following Meta’s quarterly results: Live updates
  4. Chinese retailers helped lift Meta’s first-quarter sales in a tough online advertising market
  5. First Republic’s dramatic slide continues, stock falls nearly 30% as bank looks for rescue deal

Search


Categories