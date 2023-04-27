(CNBC) First Republic’s stock sank again on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on a potential rescue deal for the troubled regional bank. The bank’s shares dropped more than 29% on Wednesday, extending losses of nearly 50% on Tuesday. The stock has fallen more than 90% year to date and hit an all-time low Wednesday, being halted multiple times for volatility.
