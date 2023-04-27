Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Nasdaq 100 futures rise Wednesday night following Meta’s quarterly results: Live updates

April 27, 2023 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Thursday morning. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.51%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.22%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 29 points, or 0.09%. Meta shares leapt in after-hours trading as the company reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ expectations. The company issued stronger-than expected guidance for the current period.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Comments are closed.

Recent Posts

  1. Hedge funds down 0.46% in March, says SS&C GlobeOp
  2. Citadel founder Griffin tops 'financial titans' rich list
  3. Nasdaq 100 futures rise Wednesday night following Meta’s quarterly results: Live updates
  4. Chinese retailers helped lift Meta’s first-quarter sales in a tough online advertising market
  5. First Republic’s dramatic slide continues, stock falls nearly 30% as bank looks for rescue deal

Search


Categories