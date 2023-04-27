(CNBC) U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Thursday morning. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.51%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.22%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced by 29 points, or 0.09%. Meta shares leapt in after-hours trading as the company reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts’ expectations. The company issued stronger-than expected guidance for the current period.

