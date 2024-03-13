Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 closes at new record high: Live updates

(CNBC) Stock futures were calm on Tuesday evening after Wall Street saw the S&P 500 close at a fresh high. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 6 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were also within 0.1% of the flat line. The move in futures comes after a rally for stocks on Tuesday that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each gain more than 1%.

