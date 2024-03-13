(CNBC) Ken Griffin, Citadel founder and CEO, thinks the Federal Reserve should move slowly to cut interest rates in its fight against stubborn inflation. “If I’m them, I don’t want to cut too quickly,” Griffin said at the International Futures Industry conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Tuesday. “The worst thing they could end up doing is cutting, pausing and then changing direction back towards higher rates quickly.

