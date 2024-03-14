(CNBC) Shares of Palantir jumped 9.8% on March 6 after Palantir announced its Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node was selected by the U.S. Army. TITAN uses artificial intelligence to provide targeting information for missiles. When a stock goes up, short sellers are on the hook to buy back shares, potentially at a huge loss. “The best thing that could happen to them is we will lead their coke dealers to their homes after they can’t pay their bills.”
Palantir CEO Alex Karp says short sellers ‘love pulling down great American companies’ to pay for their cocaine
