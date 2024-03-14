Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Palantir CEO Alex Karp says short sellers ‘love pulling down great American companies’ to pay for their cocaine

March 14, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Shares of Palantir jumped 9.8% on March 6 after Palantir announced its Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node was selected by the U.S. Army. TITAN uses artificial intelligence to provide targeting information for missiles. When a stock goes up, short sellers are on the hook to buy back shares, potentially at a huge loss. “The best thing that could happen to them is we will lead their coke dealers to their homes after they can’t pay their bills.”

