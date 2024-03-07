Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell reinforces position that the Fed is not ready to start cutting interest rates

March 7, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reiterated that he expects interest rates to start coming down this year, but is not ready yet to say when. In prepared remarks for congressionally mandated appearances on Capitol Hill Wednesday and Thursday, Powell said policymakers remain attentive to the risks that inflation poses and don’t want to ease up too quickly.

