(CNBC) Struggling regional lender New York Community Bancorp announced a $1 billion capital raise and a leadership shake-up on Wednesday, headlined by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, leading to a sharp rebound for its stock. NYCB has agreed to a deal with several investment firms including Mnuchin’s Liberty Strategic Capital, Hudson Bay Capital and Reverence Capital Partners for more than $1 billion in exchange for equity in the regional bank.

