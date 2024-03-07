Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

(CNBC) Stock futures inched down Thursday after the major averages posted their first winning session in three days. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 37 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures ticked lower by 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.4%. In extended trading, Victoria’s Secret plunged 25% after posting mixed quarterly results and issuing disappointing guidance.

