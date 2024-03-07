(CNBC) Stock futures inched down Thursday after the major averages posted their first winning session in three days. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 37 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures ticked lower by 0.2%, and Nasdaq-100 futures slid 0.4%. In extended trading, Victoria’s Secret plunged 25% after posting mixed quarterly results and issuing disappointing guidance.
Stock futures tick lower after major averages claw back some of this week’s losses: Live updates
