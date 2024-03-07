Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Meta is building a giant AI model to power its ‘entire video ecosystem,’ exec says

March 7, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Meta’s hefty investment in artificial intelligence includes development of an AI system designed to power Facebook’s entire video recommendation engine across all its platforms. Meta’s “technology roadmap that goes to 2026” involves developing an AI recommendation model that can power both the company’s TikTok-like Reels short video service and more traditional, longer videos.

