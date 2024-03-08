Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Jobs report Friday is expected to show a slowing but still healthy labor market

March 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Job growth in the U.S. likely decelerated in February while still a long way from stall speed as companies continue to keep up demand for workers. When the Labor Department releases the nonfarm payrolls report Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET, it’s expected to show growth of 198,000 and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7%, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates.

