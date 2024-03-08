Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

S&P 500 futures are little changed as Wall Street braces for February jobs report: Live updates

March 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) S&P 500 futures were near the flatline Thursday evening as traders anticipated the release of February’s jobs report. Futures linked to the broad market index slipped by 0.06%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 33 points, or 0.08%. Nasdaq 100 futures slid by about 0.3%. In after-hours trading, semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom slipped 3% after issuing full-year revenue guidance that was in line with analysts’ expectations.

