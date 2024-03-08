Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net

Powell says the Fed is ‘not far’ from the point of cutting interest rates

March 8, 2024 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) In remarks to the Senate Banking Committee, the central bank leader didn’t provide a precise timetable of when he sees easing happening, but noted that the day could be coming soon. “We’re waiting to become more confident that inflation is moving sustainably at 2%. When we do get that confidence, and we’re not far from it, it’ll be appropriate to begin to dial back the level of restriction,”

